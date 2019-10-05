More than a million pocketknives recalled for ‘laceration hazard.’ You read that right

SHARE COPY LINK

Being careful with a pocketknife — or any kind of knife for that matter — goes without saying.

But if the knife doesn’t lock into place as it’s suppose to, the risk increases.

On Friday, Harbor Freight Tools recalled more than a million Gordon folding knives because of safety concerns.

“The locking mechanism can fail to engage on extension of the blade, posing a laceration hazard,” the company said in the recall notice filed with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The 3-inch knives, which are stainless steel with black metal on the handle and five cutouts on each side of the handle, were sold from July 2008 through July 2019 for about $5.

According to the recall notice, there were a total of seven reports of the knife failing to lock, resulting in six laceration injuries. Four of the injuries required medical attention, the company said.

Anyone with the knife should stop using it and return it to a Harbor Freight Tools store for a $5 store gift card, plus sales tax, the company said.

Harbor Freight Tools can be reached at 800-444-3353 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, by email at recall@harborfreight.com or online at www.harborfreight.com.