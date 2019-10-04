Florida

Police officer accused of battery after Hollywood cops say he hit a handcuffed suspect

A Hollywood police officer responding to a domestic disturbance call faces a battery charge after home surveillance video showed him hitting a handcuffed man twice and holding his throat, the Broward state attorneys office announced Friday.

Matthew Barbieri, 34, could face up to a year in prison if convicted.

On Aug. 6, Barbieri and another Hollywood police officer, Diante Roots, responded to a home where they encountered a person who “was under the influence of heroin and acting erratically,” according to a redacted police report.

The efficiency had a surveillance camera, police said. The video has not yet been released to the public.

According to the report, Barbieri led the man into the hallway, out of camera view, but the man could be heard “claiming to be in pain as it is believed handcuffs are being placed on him.” The man, police said, admitted to trying to get rid of drugs in the bathroom.

Barbieri told the man “to ‘shut up’ a couple of times,” an officer wrote in the report. He then walks back into the camera frame and the man could be heard telling him he doesn’t have permission to search.

The man could then be heard shouting “Ow!” Barbieri, police said, then brought the man back into the camera view and “then strikes [the man’s] face twice, with his right hand, before placing his left hand on [the man’s] throat as [the man] slides down the wall to the ground,” an officer wrote.

Barbieri, according to the report, could be heard saying “How about now? How about now? Do I have permission now?”

The man was then arrested and charged with possession of heroin. He suffered a minor laceration to the head, police said.

State Attorney Michael Satz declined to comment further on the case. Hollywood police could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

