Homestead woman goes to Keys for shoplifting spree at Family Dollar store, cops say

A Homestead woman was arrested in the Florida Keys earlier this week after, Monroe County deputies say. she shoplifted almost 70 items from the Family Dollar Store in Key Largo.

Dayana De La Caridad Arozarena, 36, was booked into county jail Tuesday and released Wednesday on a bond of $7,000. She could not be reached for comment.

According to an arrest report, Arozarena walked through the store at mile marker 105.6 on U.S. 1 around noon Tuesday placing items in a tote that was placed inside a shopping cart. Police watched security camera video footage showing her walk past all the cash registers and outside to a Nissan Altima in the parking lot, according to Deputy Dyllon Hansen’s report.

An employee confronted Arozarena in the parking lot and told her she needed to pay for the items. Arozarena, according to the report, responded that she already paid.

Another woman was driving, and they headed north on U.S. 1. A deputy pulled them over at mile marker 111, according to the report. The deputy wrote in his report. that he could see many of the items reported stolen in “plain view.”

“Dayana asked if she could just return the items and go home,” Hansen wrote. She also called Family Dollar and asked management not to pursue charges, according to the report.

Other than a $40 speaker, most of the 67 other items police found in the car were cleaning and personal hygiene products, including 11 bottles of laundry detergent and 18 packs of fabric softener. In total, the goods were valued at $312.93, according to Hansen’s report.

Arozarena told police she intended to sell the items. The driver of the Nissan was not arrested because she did not go into the store, according to the report. Arozarena could not be reached for comment.