For sale: 4-bedroom house with a barn — and a ghost

Is this house haunted by a ghost?

Yes it is — and the real estate broker wants you to know about it.

Ghostface, the character in “Scream,” pops up in photos with the listing for the custom-built home in Jupiter Farms. The listing gets in the Halloween spirit — and gets the attention of potential buyers.

Pictures of the home posted on the RE/Max Properties website show Ghostface living its best ghoulish life. In some photos, the ghoul is riding on a tire swing. In others, it’s enjoying a cup of coffee.

South Florida real estate agent Victoria Youngman did a “ghoulish” photoshoot to draw attention to the home for sale at 12661 157 Street North in Jupiter. RE/MAX Properties

Victoria Youngman, the home’s real estate agent, says she was inspired by a listing in Lansing, Michigan that turned a vacant house into a spooky Ghostface residence to gain attention.

A real estate agent in Lansing, Michigan dressed up as the character Ghostface from the movie “Scream” to draw attention to a home he’s selling. Screenshot of Century 21 website

So she showed up to the Palm Beach County home at 12661 157th Street N. in Jupiter, with her son’s costume in hand. The owner gave it the OK and her photographer quickly got to work. His assistant was the spooky star.

The ghost got people talking.

Youngman hopes the attention will help the $750,000 home sell fast and also bring a smile to someone’s face, like it did to her two kids.

“I love fun things that get people talking,” Youngman said. “This is definitely a new avenue for our business.”

The house has a pool, four bedrooms and a barn.

The ghoul is not included.