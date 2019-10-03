SUV strikes, kills man crossing street in wheelchair

The Florida Highway Patrol says a sports utility vehicle struck and killed a man crossing a highway in a wheelchair.

The crash happened Wednesday night in Ocala.

The Ocala Star-Banner reports two Ocala police officers arrived at the scene and saw the man on the ground, bleeding from the head. They bandaged his head and performed CPR until paramedics arrived. The ambulance crew pronounced him dead when they arrived.

The SUV driver told authorities he was on his way home and didn’t see the man. He said he was saddened by the man’s death.