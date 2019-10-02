Firefighter pulled over for DUI asks for ‘professional courtesy,’ deputy says

SHARE COPY LINK

A Palm Harbor firefighter charged with driving under the influence asked the arresting deputy to look the other way, according to a complaint affidavit.

Thomas Walker, 28, was on his way home when the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office began receiving several 911 calls of an individual driving erratically. Walker had been seen falling asleep at the wheel and barely avoiding collisions with other vehicles, the affidavit said.

By the time a deputy caught up with Walker, he was sitting in his driveway with the engine still running.

The affidavit goes on to detail how Walker displayed the signs of someone who is inebriated: His breath reeked of alcohol, he was being argumentative and wouldn’t submit to a sobriety test.

He also repeatedly asked for “professional courtesy,” according to the affidavit.

On Sunday, Walker was booked into a Pinellas County jail on a misdemeanor where his bond was set at $500. He bonded out the next day.

It was not clear whether the Palm Harbor Fire Rescue will discipline Walker. The fire department did not respond to a request for comment.