Woman walks into fire station with bucket full of bomb-making materials. Not a threat, cops say.

A woman showed up at Lauderhill Fire Station #57 Oct. 1, 2019, with a bucket containing possible bomb-making materials. Lauderhill Fire Rescue

A woman cleaning out her late husband’s belongings discovered a 5-gallon bucket with materials that could be used to make a bomb including shaved magnesium, liquid glycerin and potassium nitrate.

Instead of calling 911, she brought the bucket to Lauderhill Fire Station #57 at 1980 NW 56th Ave. to dispose of it, forcing an evacuation of the station, fire headquarters and a nearby school, the department said.

#Breaking #Lauderhill fire station 57 at 1980 NW 56th Ave has been evacuated due to a person walking into the station with possible bomb related materials. Hazmat team is in route. — Lauderhill Fire PIO (@LauderhillFDPIO) October 1, 2019

“There was no threat at all,” said Lauderhill police major William Gordon. “The concern is if the materials mix it could be dangerous.”

Gordon said the department enlisted help from the Broward Sheriff’s Office hazardous materials team.

The woman told firefighters that her husband was a Vietnam veteran and died recently. She didn’t know what to do with the bucket.

Gordon said if people find themselves in a similar situation, they should never try to transport dangerous materials.

“Even with best of intentions, it is not a good idea,” he said.

#Lauderhill #Breaking containers containing possibly shaved magnesium, liquid glycerine (TNT) and potassium nitrate was brought inside the lobby of fire station. Entire headquarters evacuated and 97 students and staff from Royal Palm Elementary are on lockdown. FBI is in route. — Lauderhill Fire PIO (@LauderhillFDPIO) October 1, 2019

#Lauderhill Update. Students from Royal Palm Elementary are being released to parents via the rear of the school. pic.twitter.com/xUSFcEWgF0 — Lauderhill Fire PIO (@LauderhillFDPIO) October 1, 2019