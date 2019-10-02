Repairman told a grandmother, ‘You are going to give it to me’ —then raped her, cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

A repairman faces several charges in the rape of a woman at her Sunny Beach Isles home while she was babysitting her grandchild, police say.

Hoover Hundewadt, 68, appeared in court Tuesday after being accused of forcing himself on the woman who was watching her 18-month-old grandchild. Although the arrest affidavit didn’t state the woman’s age, Miami Herald news partner CBS4 reported she was 66.

According to the affidavit, this is how it unfolded: Hundewadt arrived at the apartment Friday to repair something in the woman’s bathroom. While he worked, the woman stood by the bathroom door and at some point asked if the lights had been fixed. Hundewadt replied no, then pulled her close to him and forcefully kissed her.

The woman eventually broke free but Hundewadt walked to the nearby kitchen and grabbed a steak knife, the affidavit continued. He then returned to the woman and pointed the knife at her saying, “You are going to give it to me.”

That’s when he head butted her, forced her into the bedroom and raped her, according to police.

Police arrested Hundewadt Monday on multiple charges including sexual battery and kidnapping. Although he admitted to handling a knife and having consenual sex with the woman, he denied threatening her with it.

Jail records show Hundewadt is being held without bond at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.