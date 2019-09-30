Uncle Luke blasts Jay Z and NFL over Super Bowl performers

Luther Campbell speaks at a forum about guns earlier this year in Miami. Miami

Not everyone was excited about Jennifer Lopez and Shakira being named Super Bowl 54 halftime show performers.

Luther Campbell — a.k.a. Uncle Luke — blasted Jay Z and the NFL for not picking a Miami artist to headline the championship game, calling the decision “ass-backward” in a recent column.

“Pitbull, AKA Mr. Worldwide, along with Flo Rida and Rick Ross should really be the headliners of this halftime show,” Campbell wrote in the Miami New Times. “J. Lo and Shakira should be Pitbull’s invited guests since he did songs with them. And Flo Rida should be inviting Trick Daddy, Trina and other Miami superstars to share the spotlight.”

Campbell also took issue with how his city was being characterized by the media.

“On the NFL Network, league officials said the show is going to promote Latinx culture because Miami is all about Hispanic people,” Campbell continued. “That’s a slap in the face to the African-American community, which includes a diverse mix of Bahamian, Jamaican, and Haitian people.”

The 2 Live Crew rapper goes on to say that Jay Z, whose company Roc Nation partnered with the NFL as an entertainment consultant in early August, violated the “G code” by not having a conversation with him prior to making this decision.

“When you go into another man’s city, you are supposed to consult with him,” Campbell wrote.

Campbell’s column doubled down on an Instagram video he posted Friday after the performers were announced. In the video, Campbell demands Jay Z “fix this sh*t.”

While some showed support, many Twitter and Instagram users weren’t a fan of Uncle Luke’s comments. On Twitter, one person wrote, “So having Latinas perform in a heavily Latino city is a bad thing how” while a more comical Instagram user commented “Trick Daddy really? You wanna see Khaled yelling out ‘we the best’ and ‘another one’ for 10 minute” on Campbell’s video.

Campbell is just the latest musician to take issue with the NFL’s recently named halftime performers. On Friday, Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider tweeted that rock bands deserve more consideration for Super Bowls.