School secretary arrested after sending lewd video to 14 year old student, FL cops say

A middle school secretary was arrested Friday for for sending a sexually explicit video to a 14 year old student.

Heather Matheison is accused of sending a Snapchat video to the child of her pleasuring herself, according to an arrest report from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

The child’s mother reportedly complained to authorities after seeing the explicit material on his phone. Deputies reviewed the video in question where the woman can be seen engaging in the solo sex act.

Matheison confessed to sending the video and said she has since deleted her Snapchat account. The 25-year-old also admitted to knowing the boy’s age.

The Hudson resident is charged with submitting electronic transmission material harmful to minors.

Her employee status at Chasco Middle School in Port Richey is unclear. A PSCO spokesman told the Miami Herald that is a question for the school board.