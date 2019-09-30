U.S. Coast Guard searching for missing diver near Deerfield Beach

Coast Guard suspends search for Royal Caribbean overboard crew member The Coast Guard suspended its search for Arron Hough, 20, who went overboard on Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas on Christmas day. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Coast Guard suspended its search for Arron Hough, 20, who went overboard on Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas on Christmas day.

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a diver who went missing near Deerfield Beach.

The 55-year-old man was diving half a mile south of Deerfield Beach Sunday with a group on the Lady Go Diver, a commercial diving boat. But, when the group resurfaced, he didn’t, according to the Coast Guard.

The search and rescue mission is continuing by air and water Monday morning.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is also assisting with the search.

#BREAKING The @USCG along with @browardsheriff began searching Sunday night for a 55 yo male diver reported missing 1/2 mi south of Deerfield Beach. The man was diving with a group from the dive boat Lady Go Diver, but when group surfaced, he did not. Search will continue today. pic.twitter.com/0UXwUaOlGe — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) September 30, 2019

