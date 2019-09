Authorities say a 4-year-old boy nearly drowned during a party at a South Florida home.

Broward Sheriff's officials tell news outlets the boy was unresponsive when a guest pulled him out of the pool on Saturday night. Rescue crews began CPR and he regained a pulse.

The child was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Officials say they don't know how long the boy was in the pool.

No additional details were available.