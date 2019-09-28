A person was beaten, dragged behind a minivan. The driver may still be on the loose

Jacksonville deputies are investigating a person being severely beaten and then tied to the bumper of a minivan and dragged for two blocks. They have found the car, but it is unclear if they have found a suspect. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

A person was beaten, tied to the back of a minivan and then dragged down a Jacksonville road Friday, deputies said.

During the early morning hours, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to a report of a person lying in the street, the sheriff’s office said.

When deputies arrived, they said the victim appeared to have been beaten severely as well as dragged behind a car by their lower half for about two blocks.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The person was taken to a local hospital and is in life threatening condition, deputies said.

News4Jax has reported that the victim may be a transgender woman.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Brien Kee told the station, “I don’t know how this person identifies and, obviously, we want to be respectful of how this person identifies himself.”

A portion of the dragging was captured on video. However, the sheriff’s office is refusing to release the video due to it’s “graphic nature.”

The pictured vehicle appears to be a Ford Freestar minivan. The suspect is believed to a man, deputies said.

On Saturday morning, deputies said in a tweet that they found the vehicle. It was not clear from the post whether the suspect has been located or arrested.

#JSO seeks information about the pictured vehicle believed to be involved in an Agg Batt in the Moncrief/W. 36th area. Anyone with info about this crime is asked to contact us at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. Call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/BYhglQ2OtG — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) September 27, 2019

Deputies are still urging anyone with info about the crime to call the sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000.