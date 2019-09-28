Miami-Dade bus driver credited with saving 3 lives

A Miami-Dade bus driver is being credited with saving the lives of three people during her eight years on the job, most recently a man who had fallen ill and slumped in his seat.

The Miami Herald reports that driver Laronda Marshall gave the man CPR during Thursday's incident until paramedics got there. Authorities say the man probably would not have survived without her quick action.

Previously in 2017, Marshall spotted a man lying in the road who had been hit by a car. Officials say she parked the bus in a way to protect him and comforted him until help arrived. About a month later, Marshall found a little girl walking alone in the middle of the street, guiding her onto the bus to make sure she was safe.