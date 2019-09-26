Deputy accidentally shoots himself in leg at gun range

Authorities say a Florida deputy shot himself in the leg during a training exercise.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that the injury occurred at a gun range Wednesday morning.

The sheriff's office says the deputy, who wasn't immediately named, accidentally discharged his weapon while removing it from its holster. The deputy sustained a wound to the leg. No other injuries were reported.

The deputy was taken to a local hospital for treatment and later released.

Sheriff's detectives and internal affairs will conduct independent investigations.

Officials say the wounded deputy has been with the agency for nearly 15 years. He previously served in the U.S. Marines.