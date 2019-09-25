A fight over trash escalated when a Florida man pulled out a sword. He landed behind bars

Jogger attacked by sword-wielding man in bulk trash dispute Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who engaged in a fight with a jogger using a sword. The terrifying attack over a trash cart was captured on surveillance video July 15. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who engaged in a fight with a jogger using a sword. The terrifying attack over a trash cart was captured on surveillance video July 15.

A Broward man wanted a trash cart and pulled out a sword to get it. Months later, Broward deputies have put the man they say is the sword-wielding duelist behind bars.

On July 15, an Oakland Park surveillance camera captured the strange events that led up to a man swinging a sword for trash.

That evening Todd Beavers had gone for a jog around his neighborhood when he stumbled upon a bulk trash pile in front of a vacant home, he told investigators. A heavy-duty dump cart caught his eye. He wanted it.

Unfortunately for him, a man in a white, older-model pickup was also perusing the items. Beavers “decided to stake claim” to the cart, but the other man wasn’t having it. He wanted that cart too, according to the incident report.

After an exchange of words, Beavers took the cart and ran behind it as he pushed it home.

The other man was hot on his trail. Once Beavers arrived at his house, the man went up to him, whipped out a long samurai sword from a red sheath and begin swinging.

As the two struggled for the trash cart, Beavers dodging blows as the other man swung away, a woman calmly walked onto Beaver’s lawn and took the cart.

Curtis Miller Broward Sheriff's Office

Deputies say they spoke with the woman and that she is not involved in the case.

Shortly after deputies released the surveillance footage of the battle over the trash cart, they received a Crime Stoppers tip identifying the man.

The man wielding the samurai sword was Curtis Miller, 54, deputies said.

On Monday, deputies tracked him down to his North Lauderdale home and arrested him without incident. He was booked into the BSO Main Jail facing one count of attempted murder and had outstanding warrants for driving with a revoked license.