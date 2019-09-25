She was booked on a drug charge. What cops found in her bra landed her in more trouble

Coast Guard offloads 3,500 pounds of cocaine in Miami U.S. Coast Guard offloads more than 3,500 pounds of cocaine and 50 pounds of marijuana at Base Miami Beach, Tuesday, Oct, 16, 2018. The drugs were seized from suspected smuggling vessels off the coasts of the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Aruba. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK U.S. Coast Guard offloads more than 3,500 pounds of cocaine and 50 pounds of marijuana at Base Miami Beach, Tuesday, Oct, 16, 2018. The drugs were seized from suspected smuggling vessels off the coasts of the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Aruba.

Florida Keys jail deputies found crack cocaine hidden in the bra of a woman being booked on outstanding drug warrants, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Jasmine Laster is in jail in Key West on a total bond of $67,000 on several felony drug counts, including cocaine possession and smuggling contraband into a jail, as well as misdemeanor marijuana possession.

She was arrested after a plainclothes narcotics deputy recognized her while she was riding on the back of a scooter on 73rd Street in Marathon Tuesday afternoon. The deputy, whose name was redacted in the arrest affidavit provided by the sheriff’s office because he works undercover, stated he had been trying to find Laster to arrest her on the warrants.

A uniformed deputy pulled over the scooter. Deputies searched Laster and found a cigar-wrapped marijuana joint in her backpack as well as three “smoking pipes with white powdery residue,” according to the report.

Deputies asked her repeatedly if she had any other contraband on her, and she replied, “no,” according to the report.

But when she was booked into jail, a corrections deputy found a small piece of paper stowed in her bra with 0.5 grams of crack cocaine wrapped inside, according to the report.