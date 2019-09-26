Florida
Man climbing light pole falls 50 feet after touching live wire, cops say
A South Florida man climbing a light pole plunged 50 feet to the ground after police say he touched a live wire and was nearly electrocuted.
Lauderhill police and fire-rescue were responding to an unrelated call near State Road 7 and Northwest 19th Street late Tuesday when they heard a noise. They then saw the man — who was on fire — falling from a light pole.
He was taken in critical condition to Broward Health Fort Lauderdale after being treated at the pole for “significant burns and injuries,” said Lt. Michael Santiago, a police spokesman.
He suffered burns on 60 percent of his body, plus entrance and exit wounds from the electric shock, WFTV reported.
Santiago says the man wasn’t working with a power company and that it’s still unclear why he was climbing the pole.
The man’s identity has not been released.
