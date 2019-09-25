An argument over sex and a shower ended with a thud at the freezer, cops say

A romantic rendezvous went really awry Tuesday night at a Port Richey, Florida, home.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responding to a disturbance call made contact with a woman who said she had just been involved in a physical altercation with a paramour.

The victim said that the two fought about him taking a shower so they could have sex, read the police report.

After the argument, the woman told officers she was gathering food from the refrigerator when the suspect, identified as Frank Montera, slammed the freezer door on her head.

“This caused swelling and a small cut to her temple/eye area,” said the complaint.

Montera, a Bronx native, admitted to closing the freezer door, but without realizing his lover’s head was there.

The 63-year-old Florida man was arrested and charged with domestic battery.