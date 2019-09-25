Florida’s favorite candy melts in your mouth, but the U.S. loves its peanut butter cups

Residents pass out candy in heavily decorated spooky houses as costumed children take to the streets of the Village of the Arts on Hallowee in Bradenton. Herald File Photo

It’s that time of year again. When the Party Store starts to fill up with excited children, the racks bulging with costumes.

Fall arrived Sept. 23 and Halloween is anon.

Besides the whole costume thing, you’ll need to stock up your candy for the trick or treaters.

So what will please them most? Apparently, M&M’s, if you live in Florida.

Yep, seems those little colorful, crunchy chocolate bites are a sweet tooth crowd-pleaser, according to a study from online marketplace Bid on Equipment, which analyzes search terms.

Using the Google AdWords platform, BOE folks analyzed search volume trends for more than 100 different types of candy, over the period of September 2018 to October 2018 in all 50 states.

So what’s the overall most popular candy in the entire country?

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, which reign supreme in 12 states.

Airheads, Nerds, SweeTarts and Gummy Worms are the least popular overall in the U.S.

So keep them out of the bowl this year, or you may end up eating them yourselves.

One has to go. Forever. Which one do you choose? pic.twitter.com/IBFF1nuvr0 — Liz Dueweke (@LizDueweke) September 21, 2019

Over the weekend, Seattle reporter Liz Dueweke tweeted out a photo six popular Halloween candies (Snickers, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Milky Way, Kit Kat, M&M’s and Twix — with the caption, “One has to go. Forever. Which one do you choose?”

Twitter went, um, nuts. (We saw a lot of Milky Way haters, just sayin.’)

Since Dueweke’s poll wasn’t scientific, the answers were tallied anywhere.

But we can safely say, judging by the BOE study, at least Reese’s was likely a keeper.