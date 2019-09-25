Florida
She had a ‘fit’ over not getting enough tomatoes at dinner. It landed her in jail
A family dispute at the dinner table escalated into violence in Callahan, Florida, earlier this month.
According to a police report from the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, on the evening of Sept. 12, Katie Jade Gates began to “throw a fit” when she could not get more than “her fair share of tomatoes.”
When family members attempted to reprimand the 19-year-old, she became “enraged.”
According to witness statements, Katie first threw a water bottle that missed hitting anyone. Then she launched a pack of cigarettes, which hit her 73-year-old grandmother in the eye.
After Gates’ grandfather stepped in to discipline the woman, the suspect grabbed a knife and began to chase him with it, according to the complaint. The victim ran out of the house as his granddaughter was yelling, “Mother [&*^$], I’ll stab you in your [expletive] face!”
The grandmother called the police and Gates was arrested. She was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery on a person over 65.
