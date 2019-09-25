Florida
Florida man dies after crashing golf cart
Authorities say a Florida man died after crashing a golf cart into a utility pole.
The Panama City News Herald reports that the crash occurred Monday afternoon in Panama City Beach.
Florida Highway Patrol says the 61-year-old man was driving the cart on the street when he left the roadway, began driving on the shoulder and eventually hit the pole.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. His name wasn't immediately released.
Traffic investigators don't believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.
