Florida man dies after crashing golf cart

Authorities say a Florida man died after crashing a golf cart into a utility pole.

The Panama City News Herald reports that the crash occurred Monday afternoon in Panama City Beach.

Florida Highway Patrol says the 61-year-old man was driving the cart on the street when he left the roadway, began driving on the shoulder and eventually hit the pole.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. His name wasn't immediately released.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Traffic investigators don't believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.