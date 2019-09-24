Two kids, 8 and 9, broke into their school and caused $15,000 in damage, cops say

A third and fourth grader might be expelled after causing $15,000 worth of damage to their school in Spring Hill, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. Hernando County School District

Some kids hate school but two elementary students went a bit further.

A third- and fourth- grader could be expelled after causing $15,000 worth of damage to their school in Spring Hill, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the two children, ages 8 and 9, arrived at J.D. Floyd Elementary School Saturday afternoon. They flipped tables, scribbled vulgarities on whiteboards and damaged computers and teachers’ personal items.

The kids didn’t stop there. They then entered into a space used by PACE Center Girls and discharged a fire extinguisher, deputies said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

School resource officer Deputy Ben Witherell began the investigation Monday morning. Video surveillance and the kids’ handwriting helped Witherell develop suspects. With a school administrator and at least one parent present, he conducted interviews in which both kids admitted to the vandalism.

A spokesperson with Hernando County Public Schools wouldn’t comment on whether the students were suspended, saying they were “disciplined following the rules in the student board of conduct.”

The Hernando County School Board will review the students’ conduct and determine whether their actions warrant expulsion.

No charges have been filed at this time.