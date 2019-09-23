A father feared his toddler son had fallen in a canal. He wasn’t wrong.

TNS

A father’s worst fear came true when his toddler son fell into the canal behind their Pompano Beach home.

Despite the efforts of neighbors, law enforcement officers and paramedics and nurses and doctors, the two-year-old boy did not make it.

A day after being found in the canal and brought to shore by a kayaker, the boy died on Friday.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the boy — who has not yet been named — was found just before 7 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Southeast Sixth Avenue.

The boy’s father called 911 to report that his son was missing. He told them he feared the boy had fallen into the canal, BSO said.

Deputies began looking in the canal with the help of a kayaker and found him. The kayaker used a paddle to help get the boy to deputies on the shore, according to the department.

Deputies — along with two neighbors, one a pediatrician and the other a paramedic — performed CPR. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded and took the boy to Imperial Point Hospital, BSO said. He was later transferred to Broward Health Medical Center. The boy died around 7 a.m. Friday.

BSO said the boy’s body was taken to the Broward County Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy. No criminal charges have been filed, but the department said “the investigation is ongoing and remains an active case.”