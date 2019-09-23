“White lives matter too.” Leewood student threatened to kill minorities, cops say.

A Leewood K-8 student was arrested on a felony charge after he sent messages threatening to kill minorities and members of the LGBTQ+ community in a group chat, the Miami-Dade Police Department says. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A South Florida eighth-grader was arrested on a felony charge after he sent messages threatening to kill minorities and members of the LGBTQ+ community in a group chat, the Miami-Dade Police Department said.

Police picked up the 13-year-old Leewood K-8 Center student at his school, located on the corner of Southwest 124th Street and 104th Avenue, on Thursday, according to his arrest report.

The messages, sent on Wednesday, claimed minorities complained too much and that he had the military training to kill them. He seemed aware of his statements’ shock value, writing that he knows how they’ll be taken because he’s a “straight white male.” He also compares systematic racism to the oppression his shotgun ammunition faces.

“I don’t care if you are oppressed because we all have our problems,” he wrote, according to the police report. “Wanna hear what is oppressed? My shot gun ammo because I am wasting it on minorities like you.”

Later, he adds “white lives matter too.”

When law enforcement officials confronted the student, he said that he’d copied and pasted the messages. He was transported to the juvenile assessment center and charged with one count of writing threats to kill.

Jackie Calzadilla, a spokeswoman for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, had this to say about the incident:

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools goes to great lengths to promote a culture of respect, restraint, and tolerance among our students. Students who choose negative words or actions over the values we promote will learn a tough lesson. Written and verbal threats of any kind will be handled swiftly and may result in severe consequences.”