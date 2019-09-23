‘You’re hanging your dog!’: Bystander video exposes abuse in Florida

Vincent Minutello/Facebook

A concerned bystander in Tarpon Springs managed to help land a woman in jail for animal abuse.

Vincent Minutello saw a woman mistreating her dog in a shopping center parking lot and pulled his phone out to get video.

In a disturbing clip posted to Minutello’s Facebook page Sept. 20, the woman is seen kicking the dog, which appears to be a mixed breed, then violently pull up its leash.

At one point, the dog appears to be choking, with its jaws open, gasping, its two front paws in the air.

“Hey, can you go a little easy on that dog, please?” Minutello asks the dog owner who is approaching a trailer.

“You want him?” she blithely replies.

“No, but you can’t do what you’re doing,” Minutello responds. “You’re choking him! You’re hanging your dog!”

The woman ignores the man, and moves to get into her camper.

“Put it up for adoption,” he suggests.

Again, she ignores him and goes about her day.

Minutello reported the incident to Tarpon Springs police, who were able to track down the woman, identified as Michelle Sieber.

The 26-year-old transient, who lives in her camper, was charged with animal cruelty and booked into the Pinellas County Jail on $5,000 bond, awaiting trial.

The dog in question, as well as another one of her dogs, is safely with animal control services, according to the Tarpon Springs Police Department.

Documenting abuse is “key,” wrote Minutello to his Facebook friends, followers and concerned citizens after the arrest.

“I really hope everyone can focus on the positive that is coming from this video.”