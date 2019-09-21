Florida beachfront hotel evacuated after man makes threats

An 11-story beachfront hotel in Florida has been evacuated as police negotiators try to talk to a man who is threatening to kill himself.

Daytona Beach Police tweeted Saturday that Ocean Breeze Beach Club hotel had been evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Deputy Chief Jakari Young tells the Daytona Beach News-Journal that witnesses saw the man holding something green in his hand they weren't sure if it was a grenade or something else.

Young says the man is from Atlantic City, New Jersey and has been staying at the hotel for two days.