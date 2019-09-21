Florida
3 women killed by vehicles in under 24 hours
Authorities say three Florida women were killed by vehicles in less than 24 hours in the Tampa Bay area.
The Tampa Bay Times reports that a bicyclist died just after noon Thursday in St. Petersburg, while one pedestrian died in Tampa later that afternoon and another died in Tampa the next morning.
St. Petersburg police say a 25-year-old woman was riding her bike in a crosswalk when she was hit by a car.
Florida Highway Patrol says an 82-year-old woman was crossing a street east of McKay Bay in Tampa around 2:15 p.m. Thursday when she was hit by a flatbed tow truck and died at the scene. The next day around 6:30 a.m., a 51-year-old woman was hit while crossing a busy street west of Interstate 75. She died later at a hospital.
It wasn't clear if any of the drivers would be cited.
Comments