A man called ‘Fat Boy’ threatened to attack a pregnant woman with a sword, cops say

A Florida man who goes by the nickname “Fat Boy” is behind bars after deputies say he threatened to “slice” a pregnant woman with a sword.

William Mendenhall, 43, was arrested Wednesday on charges relating to aggravated assault on a pregnant woman after deputies say an argument about a bicycle turned physical.

During the argument, Mendenhall armed himself with a three-foot metal sword and began slashing a tent that was set up in the side yard of his home in New Port Richey, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

When the woman tried to stop him, Mendenhall — who police describe to be “heavy built” at six feet and 290 pounds — pushed her and said “he was going to hurt her,” according to the sheriff’s office.

He then chased her into his home and threatened to strike her with the sword.

Police refused to disclose his relationship with the woman.

Deputies say they arrested Mendenhall without incident and are holding him in the Land O’ Lakes jail with a bond set at $30,000.