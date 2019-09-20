A Florida cab driver was robbed and shot. An ankle monitor put a suspect behind bars

Police release video of man robbing cab driver Davie Police release video of Jonathan King Jr., 26, holding up a cab driver at gunpoint and demanding money last month. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Davie Police release video of Jonathan King Jr., 26, holding up a cab driver at gunpoint and demanding money last month.

After shooting a cab driver during a robbery and making a clean getaway, a suspect found himself behind bars thanks to the ankle monitor he already was wearing, police said.

The cab driver picked up a man who said his name was Jim Lewis just after midnight Aug. 24, according to Davie police. Officers learned that Lewis was actually 24-year-old Jonathan King Jr.

Video shot inside the cab shows King getting into the taxi with his face covered by, what looks like, a shirt. King told the driver to take him to a Bank of America, police said.

While in the parking lot of the bank, King pulled out a handgun while sitting in the backseat, demanded money from the driver and then hit him in the face with the gun, police said.

King eventually got into the front seat and fought with the driver, who was still driving the cab at the time., police said

During the struggle, the driver was shot in the leg, but he didn’t realize it until after he smelled gun powder, police said. King also bit the man on his arm, leaving marks.

The driver was able to kick King out of the cab in front of Nova Southeastern University. The driver called police and was taken to Broward Health for the gunshot wound. He was treated and released, police said.

After obtaining footage from inside the cab, one Davie detective believed the robber to be King. The detective “is very familiar with individuals who live on the east side of Davie,” police said.

Police discovered that King was on pre-trial release for a 2018 arrest, which involved King attacking several Hallandale Beach officers, and was being monitored by GPS ankle bracelet. When detectives received information on King’s ankle monitor locations, it matched where the robber was picked up and the route the taxi driver took.

Police arrested King at his home on Sept. 3 after he had barricaded himself inside.

He is being held in a Broward County jail facing several charges: destroying electronic monitoring equipment, carjacking with a firearm and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. King was not given a bond.