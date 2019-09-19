He went to school to look at ‘young ladies,’ he told cops. That’s not why he got arrested.

David Santos-Munoz Miami-Dade Corrections

This wasn’t the first time three Southridge Senior High students noticed the gold Pathfinder parked across the street from the school.

But this time they saw that the windows were down and the man inside was recording them on his cellphone.

As they got closer, they saw something even more troubling, police say.

The man, according to a report, was “masturbating while looking at them.”

One of the students took a picture of the SUV’s license plate and they reported the incident to police.

On Tuesday, police arrested 79-year-old David Santos-Munoz. Santos-Munoz, who remained in jail Thursday on a $12,500 bond, was charged with lewd and lascivious exhibition on a minor.

Police said the license plate led them to Santos-Munoz. An officer pulled him over not far from the high school, 19355 SW 114th Ave.

A search of the SUV revealed “sexual lubricant and sexual cleanup wipes,” according to the report.

“In addition, numerous napkins appearing to be dirty scattered along the front wingspan of the driver seat,” an officer wrote.

Santos-Munoz told police he went to the school “to observe the young ladies.” He had gone before, according to the report.

“While there, he engages in masturbation while looking at the young ladies,” an officer wrote.