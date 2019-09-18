‘We don’t know what this man is capable of,’ cop says after woman attacked in elevator

Miami Beach police looking for man who attacked 68-year-old woman in an elevator Miami Beach police released video of a man who detectives say attacked a woman in the elevator of her apartment complex Sept. 18, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Beach police released video of a man who detectives say attacked a woman in the elevator of her apartment complex Sept. 18, 2019.

A 68-year-old woman was attacked Wednesday morning in the elevator of her Miami Beach apartment building after returning home from a jog, police say.

By early evening, Miami Beach police put out photos and video of the man who detectives say followed her into the elevator and tried to pull up her skirt and shirt.

“We are hoping someone recognizes him,” said Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesman for Miami Beach police. “We don’t know what this man is capable of.”

According to police, the woman returned to 4747 Collins Ave. just after 8 a.m. and entered the elevator in the lobby. A man followed her in.

“She knew something wasn’t right,” Rodriguez said.

As soon as the doors closed, the man “attempted to remove by force” the woman’s clothes, an officer wrote in an incident report.

The woman managed to push all of the elevator buttons, and when the doors opened on the fourth floor she ran out, police said.

After she got out of the elevator, surveillance video shows the man getting off on the third floor, pushing the elevator button, pacing and then wiping the button with his T-shirt before getting on. The man also used a shirt around his neck to cover his face.

The man then ran out of the building, police said.

The woman was not injured.

The man is described as being 25 to 40 years old, 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall and 175 to 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).