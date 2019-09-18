A roofer faces $26,000 in fines after a worker fell to his death from a church roof

Top 5 workplace violations, according to OSHA The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) cited 31,643 workplace violations nationwide between September 2017 and October 2018. Here are the top 5 standards that were violated and the parts of those standards that were cited the most. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) cited 31,643 workplace violations nationwide between September 2017 and October 2018. Here are the top 5 standards that were violated and the parts of those standards that were cited the most.

A Palm Bay roofer didn’t provide protection for workers toiling on a 23-foot-high church roof or train them in the use of portable ladders, according to an OSHA inspection after a worker died in a fall.

The March tragedy could cost Hough Roofing $26,142 in fines for four citations found at 2416 Lipscomb St. in Melbourne, the location of Allen Chapel AME Church. According to the Citation and Notification of Penalty, the roofing company run by Alan Hough got hit for:

▪ “Employees installing metal roof panels on a 5/12 pitch roof...were not protected from falling 23 feet, 6 inches to the ground below.”

▪ “Untrained employees were directed to work on a 5/12 pitch roof without being informed how to recognize and handle hazards associated with working at heights” and how to use fall protection.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

▪ The ladder used wasn’t at least 3 feet above the upper landing surface, “but it was secured at the top.”

▪ Employees were told to use ladders to get on the roof without being trained how to choose and check ladders.

Hough Roofing didn’t return a call or email from the Miami Herald.

Hough’s last 10 years included only one other set of OSHA citations, a 2011 trio of failing to have a guardrail safety net or personal fall arrest for employees working near a side 6 feet or more off the ground; failing to provide proper training for someone working around fall hazards; and using a ladder for a purpose other than which it was designed.