Four men went in and out of a bathroom hole. In between, they cleared out a phone store

Thieves break through bathroom wall, steal thousands in phones and cash Cops need help finding a band of crafty burglars who they say stole over 450 cell phones and thousands in cash from The Global Cellulars Store, 2199 NW 20 St. in Miami. The store manager says they escaped through a hole they made in the bathroom. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cops need help finding a band of crafty burglars who they say stole over 450 cell phones and thousands in cash from The Global Cellulars Store, 2199 NW 20 St. in Miami. The store manager says they escaped through a hole they made in the bathroom.

Cameras at a Miami store caught a band of thieves bagging over $4,000 in cellphones and cash. They then went into the bathroom and vanished.

Now, cops are asking you to help identify the crafty burglars.

Recently released surveillance video of the overnight theft shows four men — their faces covered — rummaging through The Global Cellulars Store, 2199 NW 20th St., late last month.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The store manager says they broke into the empty business space next door and made a hole into Global Cellulars’ bathroom. The alarm next to the bathroom never went off and was ripped out, he said.

The cameras caught the men throwing merchandise off the shelves into bags and rummaging through drawers and the cash register. One of them can be seen in the office, where he is said to have pocketed cash.

They then left through the bathroom hole, according to police.

The manager thinks they were waiting to see if the alarm would go off because an hour later, they were back in the store, stealing more merchandise.

They then tried to cover their tracks, closing the shutters of the empty business next door.

“From the outside, the store looked normal,” the manager said.

But, when he walked in, he found the alarm wasn’t working and the shelves bare.

He then found the hole in the bathroom.

“I was shocked,” he said.

In total, police say they stole over 450 cellphones and $4,000 from a safe.

The shop’s total loss?

$128,000 in merchandise and $4,500 in cash, according to the manager.

Anyone with information that can help police track down these suspects is asked to contact Miami Police Department’s Burglary Unit at 305-603-6030. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471- TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com