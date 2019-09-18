Does your kid find bedtime boring? Disney’s hotline has a dreamy message

What’s coming to the Florida theme parks in 2019? This is a blockbuster year for theme parks. Almost every Florida park is getting a new ride or show. Check this out to know what's coming to the Florida theme parks in 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a blockbuster year for theme parks. Almost every Florida park is getting a new ride or show. Check this out to know what's coming to the Florida theme parks in 2019.

Is your child struggling to get back into the bedtime routine now that school has started?

Mickey Mouse is on the phone. And Disney thinks the magic is all parents need to send kids happily to dreamland.

For the second straight year, parents and children can call the “Disney Bedtime Hotline” at 877-7-MICKEY to hear a goodnight message from seven beloved Disney characters.

Here’s how it works:

▪ Once you call the hotline, you’ll be asked if you want to opt in to receive texts from the Disney Store. You can either opt in or out of the texts. Your decision won’t affect your ability to hear the messages.

▪ Then, put your phone on speaker or pass it along to your child.

▪ They can then pick to hear a short message from Mickey Mouse, Woody (Toy Story), Princess Jasmine (Aladdin), Yoda (Star Wars), Spider-Man or even Frozen’s Anna and Elsa.

In each pre-recorded message, the characters will talk about their day, how ready they are for bedtime and will then wish your child sweet and magical dreams.

Last year, the hotline included messages from Mickey and Minnie Mouse and their friends — Donald Duck, Goofy and Daisy Duck.

This year’s hotline will run until Sept. 30