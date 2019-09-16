MSC Cruises will move ship to Tampa in 2020, expanding its U.S. presence

MSC Cruises will move its MSC Armonia ship to home port in Tampa in November 2020, further expanding the company’s U.S. presence. MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises will be sailing out of Tampa starting next year.

The cruise company with U.S. headquarters in South Florida will move its MSC Armonia ship to home port in Tampa in November 2020. The move further expands the company’s U.S. presence, currently limited to New York and Miami.

“We’ve seen increased demand for cruise options from Tampa as vacationers from around the world look to explore the city and surrounding areas pre- and post-cruise,” said Ken Muskat, chief operating officer of MSC Cruises USA.

MSC Armonia, now based at PortMiami, was sailing to Cuba until the Trump administration banned cruises to Cuba in June. When the ship moves to Tampa next year, its itineraries will include stops at Key West, Cozumel, Mexico, and the company’s new private island in the Bahamas, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

One of the line’s newer ships, MSC Merviglia, will begin sailing to the Caribbean from Miami in November 2019.