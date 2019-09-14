Florida

2 teens get 40 years each for fatal robbery in Florida

The Associated Press

FORT MYERS, Fla.

Two Florida teens have been sentenced to 40 years in prison each for the fatal robbery of a taxi driver.

Court records show that the 15-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy were sentenced Thursday after pleading no contest to first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.

Authorities say the two teens shot and killed 46-year-old Hinso Estriplet in April 2018 while he sat in his cab in Lehigh Acres. They fled the area in a vehicle driven by a 20-year-old man, who was previously sentenced to 20 years in prison.

