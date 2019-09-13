He held up 2 golfers and hijacked their cart, cops say. Then there was a slow joyride

Florida burglary suspect uses golf cart to try to flee police, fails A man being chased by police for burglary and car theft hijacked a golf cart in a getaway attempt in Palm City, Florida, on September 7. This video shows him exit the cart at Hammock Creek Golf Club in Palm City, and walk before surrendering. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A man being chased by police for burglary and car theft hijacked a golf cart in a getaway attempt in Palm City, Florida, on September 7. This video shows him exit the cart at Hammock Creek Golf Club in Palm City, and walk before surrendering.

Talk about a good walk spoiled.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, two golfers were rudely interrupted while enjoying their game at Hammock Creek Golf Club in Palm City last Saturday.

At the seventh hole, a Florida man approached them, told them he was packing, then proceeded to hijack their cart.

The suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Jerome Inman, took the vehicle right before the men were about to tee off, then went on a mini-, low-speed joy ride.

Inman wasn’t toodlling around for fun. The Greenacres resident is one of two or three men who went on an auto theft crime spree in Martin County that prompted a manhunt and deployment of an MCSO Air1 helicopter, according to the sheriff’s office.

Air1 pilots were able to locate Inman and led officers on the ground to his location. Inman surrendered not far from the seventh hole, read the release.

Aerial footage released by MCSO shows Inman being taken down by officers.

He was charged with grand theft auto and remains at the Martin County jail. He later told deputies that he stole the cart “because he thought he could make a faster getaway.”

A second suspect was also captured and charged, said deputies.