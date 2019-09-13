A Florida mom hit her son for missing the school bus, cops say. She doesn’t remember

It happens all the time. A child misses his/her bus for school.

Most parents or guardians would drive the child to school or arrange for a ride.

Not Crystal Lashley, Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies say.

According to a police report, after the 14-year-old son missed the bus on Wednesday morning, she went on the attack at their Wesley Chapel home.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“The defendant maliciously and intentionally struck the victim in the face with a closed fist out of frustration,” read the complaint.

The teenager had a ”large bruise” under his left eye socket that was visible seven hours later when law enforcement was summoned to the home. The suspect’s action “caused injury to the child” with her disciplinary action.

Lashley, 36, admitted to “possibly striking the victim but does not remember.”

The New Orleans native was arrested and charged with felony child abuse, and was later released on her own recognizance.