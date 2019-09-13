‘Love the new look!’ Watch a Florida K9 take a walk in his new shoes

Florida K9 takes a walk in new shoes Yager, a Pasco County Sheriff’s Office K9, recently got a new spring in his step. PCSO K9s recently began wearing shoes as part of their duty equipment to protect the animals’ paws from potentially dangerous debris. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Yager, a Pasco County Sheriff’s Office K9, recently got a new spring in his step. PCSO K9s recently began wearing shoes as part of their duty equipment to protect the animals’ paws from potentially dangerous debris.

The K9s at the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office recently got a new spring in their step.

PCSO spokeswoman Amanda Hunter told the Miami Herald that the dogs recently began wearing the shoes as part of their duty equipment.

“The shoes assist the K9s in gaining traction while conducting certain exercises, usually on slippery surfaces like metals,” she said. “Additionally, the shoes are helpful in protecting K9’s feet from potentially dangerous debris, like broken glass, and extremely hot surfaces, such as asphalt and concrete.”

The agency posted a video of 3-year-old Yager — who specializes in evidence recovery, building/area searches, tracking, criminal apprehension and narcotic detection — taking a brisk stroll in his footwear (or is that, paw-wear?).

“He seems to be fine with wearing his shoes,” Hunter said.

The Facebook response was overall positive to the German Shepherd’s booties. Commenters seemed to appreciate that the deputies were looking out for their working dogs’ welfare:

“Yager strutting his stuff!”

“Too cute!! Keep those gorgeous paws safe.”

“Love the new look!”

“Love his sneakers. They all need them.”