During Dorian, these police groups rescued helpless animals. Now, there’s a reward

Police rescue two little kittens from Hurricane Dorian Daytona Beach Police Department rescued two small kittens from the mud and grass that were feeling the down pour of Hurricane Dorian last week.

While Florida did not experience the catastrophic damage from Hurricane Dorian like the Bahamas, the northern part of the state still got torrential rains and strong winds. And that put many wandering animals in danger.

Sheriff’s offices and police departments across the state rushed into action to save the animals. Now, the animal-rights group PETA is honoring three police organizations for their heroism.

▪ The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is receiving the Compassionate Police Department award for saving a puppy from an abandoned, flooding car. They named her Dorian.

While working the hurricane, deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle, which was unoccupied and partially flooded, according to the sheriff’s office. When Deputy Josh Tolliver checked it out he found a black-and-white spotted puppy. She was wet and scared, but uninjured.

Deputy Tolliver adopted puppy Dorian soon after.

▪ Flagler County Sheriff’s Office also received the award for its work in saving baby turtles during the storm.

Sgt. Greg Tietje discovered a sea turtle in a bathroom at Mala Compra Beach and carried the animal — along with four others he and other deputies came across on the way— back to the water.

When baby turtles emerge from the nest they use cues to find the water including the slope of the beach, the white crests of the waves, and the natural light of the ocean horizon. Hurricane Dorian made these cues impossible to see.

During Hurricane Dorian, Sergeant Tietje was on patrol and noticed baby sea turtles who were struggling to find the ocean. The storm made it impossible for the turtles to find their way to the ocean. Tietje picked them up and put them in the waves.

Although they did not receive an award, the Flagler Beach Fire Department saved its own sea turtle, which they named Dorian. The sea turtle was rescued from the beach after being caught in the turbulent surf by a passerby.

▪ The Daytona Beach Police Department also is getting an award.

Two officers responded to a call from a concerned resident and rescued two drenched kittens trapped between two fences.

“Animals are unable to fend for themselves when hurricanes and other emergencies strike, so these brave officers stepped in and got them to safety,” says PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien. “PETA hopes their heroic actions will inspire people to come to the aid of any animals in need, especially during life-threatening natural disasters.”

Each police department will receive a framed certificate and boxes of delicious vegan cookies.