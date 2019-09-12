Florida
Man shot at Fort Lauderdale home, and SWAT team is there
The SWAT team surrounded a Fort Lauderdale home Thursday morning after a man was shot and a possible suspect is barricaded inside, according to police.
The incident is happening along the area of 2800 Northeast 57th Street, just east of U.S. 1.
The man was taken to a local hospital as a trauma alert, according to Fort Lauderdale police.
