Man shot at Fort Lauderdale home, and SWAT team is there

The SWAT team surrounded a Fort Lauderdale home Thursday morning after a man was shot and a possible suspect is barricaded inside, according to police.

The incident is happening along the area of 2800 Northeast 57th Street, just east of U.S. 1.

The man was taken to a local hospital as a trauma alert, according to Fort Lauderdale police.

This bulletin will be updated once more information becomes available.

