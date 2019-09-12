Couple crossing Florida Keys highway are hit by car, police say. It was a deadly scene

How do victims get rescued after a car crash? The process of rescuing victims if they get trapped after a car crash can be difficult. This is how firefighters do it. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The process of rescuing victims if they get trapped after a car crash can be difficult. This is how firefighters do it.

A Melbourne, Florida, man was killed crossing U.S. 1 in the Florida Keys on Wednesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Lester Titus, 59, was crossing the highway at mile marker 83 in Islamorada around 9:30 p.m. when he walked into the path of a northbound Toyota Corolla driven by Vernon Amador, 23, of Key Largo, according to the FHP.

Titus’ wife, Lynn Titus, 60, was also hit by the car, the report states. Medics flew her to Jackson South Medical Center in Kendall, where as of Thursday morning, she was listed in stable condition.

Lester Titus died at the scene of the crash, according to the FHP.

U.S. 1 was closed for about three hours while police and firefighters cleared the scene. Traffic was diverted to the Old Highway, a two-lane road to the east of and running parallel to U.S. 1, while the highway was shut down.

Lt. Kathleen McKinney, Florida Keys sub-district commander of the FHP, said Lester Titus’ death is the ninth fatality on U.S. 1 in Monroe County this year.