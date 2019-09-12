Florida

A 9-year-old was riding his bicycle when a front-loader struck and killed him

How to drive safely around pedestrians and bicyclists

By law, people on bicycles have the same rights and responsibilities as people behind the wheel of a vehicle. Here are some tips from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on how to drive safely around pedestrians and bicyclists. By
Up Next
By law, people on bicycles have the same rights and responsibilities as people behind the wheel of a vehicle. Here are some tips from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on how to drive safely around pedestrians and bicyclists. By

A 9-year-old boy was riding his bicycle in Delray Beach when he was struck and killed by a construction vehicle, according to Delray Beach police.

The fatal crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday near Northeast First Street and Seventh Avenue.

Police say the boy was heading east when a front-end loader turned out of a parking lot — heading west — and hit him.

The boy died on the street. His identity is expected to be released later Thursday.

Related stories from Bradenton Herald
Profile Image of Michelle Marchante
Michelle Marchante
Real Time/Breaking News Reporter. There’s never a dull moment in Florida — and I cover it. Graduated with honors from Florida International University. Find me on Twitter @TweetMichelleM
  Comments  