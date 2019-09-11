Sheriff’s Office deputy accidentally shoots himself at a gun range, cops say

An Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputy accidentally shot himself Wednesday morning. He is in stable condition, authorities say. Orange County Sheriff's Office

An Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputy accidentally shot himself Wednesday morning, the agency said.

Sheriff John Mina said the shooting occurred at roughly 10:30 a.m. during a training session at the agency’s shooting range. The deputy received treatment for a lower body injury at the scene but was eventually flown to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

The deputy, who is a corporal and eight-year veteran of the agency, is in stable condition after his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

What caused the weapon to be discharged is still under investigation.

According to Mina, the deputy was going through “normal firearms qualifications” that authorities undergo multiple times a year.