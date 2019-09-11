Florida
Two people injured in plane crash at Boca Raton Airport, fire officials say
Two people were injured when a small plane crashed at the Boca Raton Airport, authorities say.
One person was “trauma alterted” to Delray Medical Center, while the other was treated at the scene, according to Fire officials. They were the only people aboard the single-engine aircraft.
The crash took place at approximately 10:30 a.m Wednesday in front of the Reliable Jet Hangar, Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Jason Stout said.
Boca Raton Police have closed Airport Road between Cinemark and NW 40th Street. Travelers are advised to seek an alternate route.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
Comments