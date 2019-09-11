A young mother was found dead, her baby missing.  The suspect is at large, deputies say

An Amber Alert was issued early Wednesday for a Marion County infant whose mother, Kiara Alleyne, was found dead in a home. Detectives are searching for suspect Deangelo Leandrew Shelton Clark. The baby has been found safe. Marion County Sheriff's Office

Deputies found a mother dead and a 1-year-old missing in a Marion County home Wednesday.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a relative of Kiara Alleyne who was concerned for her well‐being, according to the sheriff’s office.

When deputies arrived at the home in Anthony, Florida, they found Alleyene, 20, dead inside, they said.

Detectives later received information that Deangelo Leandrew Shelton Clark might be a suspect in Alleyene’s death. The tipster quoted Clark as saying he was going take his own life as well as Alleyene’s, deputies said.

Clark was not at the home when deputies found Alleyene. He had left with the Alleyene’s 1-year-old daughter.

An Amber Alert was issued, but was later canceled when the the girl found with a family member.

Deputies are still looking for Clark. He is considered to be armed and dangerous, and was last seen driving a 2008 black Mazda CX7, bearing North Dakota license plate number 328APC.

If you have any information regarding Clark’s whereabouts call 911.