Six people stabbed near Coca-Cola warehouse in Tallahassee, authorities say

Tallahassee police are investigating several people being stabbed Wednesday morning.

At 8:37 am, police responded to a stabbing near the 2000 block of Maryland Circle, which near a Coco-Cola Vending warehouse, according to a Tallahassee police release.

When officers arrived, they found several stabbing victims and provided immediate medical attention, police said.

According to ABC 27, police have said a suspect has been arrested.

The wife of one of the stabbing victims, Marquitta Campbell, told the Tallahassee Democrat that she was on the phone with her husband who had arrived for a job interview around 8:30 a.m. at Dyke Industries Inc., 2011 Maryland Circle, when he said he was stabbed.

“The next thing I know, he said ‘baby. I’ve been stabbed five times,’” Campbell said on scene as she waited for answers. “‘I’ve been stabbed.’”

In a statement given to the Herald by Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, the hospital has received six patients.

“Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare has received six people from the incident. They are currently being evaluated by our medical team. We will provide an update as soon as more information becomes available,” the statement read.

Tallahassee investigators are asking anyone with information about this case call them 850-891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at 850-574-8477.