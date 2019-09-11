Domestic disturbance call involved a broomstick, a light bulb and teeth marks

Kimberly Mann

An argument between a man and a woman in Holiday, Florida, on Monday involved two different household tools used as weapons.

According to a police report, deputies from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance call, and spoke with the victim. He said that he had been involved in a “verbal altercation” with the defendant, Kimberly Mann.

The argument first escalated, the victim said, when Mann “poked him with a broomstick,” read the complaint.

When he tried to pull the broomstick away, Mann then bit him on his arm and hit him with a light bulb, he told officers.

Mann admitted to biting the man’s arm but claimed it was in self defense.

Deputies found a broken light bulb, consistent with the victim’s story, and saw a “red/purple mark” on his arm, consistent with a bite.

The 32-year-old Florida woman was arrested on a domestic battery charge and transported to Land O Lakes jail on $1,000 bond.