3 men on Carnival ship used stolen credit cards to buy Rolex and $100K in goods, cops say

Sirvontre Ingram, Sheldon Johnson, Myrick Rucker Jr. Miami-Dade Corrections

When Myrick Rucker Jr. got off Carnival Cruise Line’s ship Victory, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol quickly discovered the 26-year-old California man had a bench warrant.

That was only the beginning of his problems.

As Rucker was being escorted to a secondary checkpoint, he tried to get rid of a Rolex watch, according to a police report.

Agents called the move suspicious and began investigating further.

Turns out Rucker, and two other men he traveled with from California, Sheldon Johnson and Sirvontre Ingram, used stolen credit cards aboard the ship to buy more than $100,000 worth of pricey items, including the Rolex, police said.

The three men were being held in Miami-Dade’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center Tuesday night on charges including grand theft, fraudulent use of credit cards and organized fraud.

According to a police report, a search of ship records revealed that Rucker made three purchases on the ship using three different credit cards for $25,399.09. Carnival later discovered that the owners of the cards used reported the purchases were fraudulent, an officer wrote in the report.

While searching Rucker’s purchases, Carnival Cruise employees discovered that Johnson made purchases of $29, 310. 11 on six different cards and Ingram spent $58,021.91 on three different cards, police said.

After the discovery of the fraudulent purchases, the men were detained and a U.S. Secret Service agent was called in. The men denied using someone else’s card, according to the report.

The case was then handed over to Miami-Dade police.